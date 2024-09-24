MLA and actor Mukesh arrested by SIT in rape case, released on bail

Mukesh appeared before the SIT at the Coastal Police Headquarters here at 9:45 am and was questioned for three and a half hours.

Two cases have been registered against Mukesh, one by the Wadakkanchery police and the other by the Maradu police.

Ernakulam District and Sessions granted bail to Mukesh on September 5 in connection with the rape case filed against him by the female actor, who also made additional accusations of sexual assault.

Following the woman's accusation, an FIR under section 376 (rape) of the IPC was registered against Mukesh.

He claimed that the charges were the result of his refusal to succumb to blackmail attempts by the complainant.

Multiple FIRs have been registered against several high-profile Malayalam film personalities following allegations of sexual harassment against various directors and actors, sparked by revelations in the Justice K Hema Committee report.

The Kerala government established the committee after the 2017 actress assault case. Its report highlighted instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry.

In response to these allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation involving several actors and directors, the state government announced the formation of a seven-member Special Investigation Team on August 25 to investigate the claims.