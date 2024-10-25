Home
Model Code of Conduct should not affect rehabilitation work in Wayanad: Kerala High Court

The order was passed after taking into consideration a report submitted by the amicus curiae -- senior advocate Rajith Thampan.
PTI
25 October 2024

Published 25 October 2024, 16:29 IST
