Mukesh need not resign as MLA for rape charge: Ruling CPI(M) amid Mollywood #MeToo row

Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Saturday said that actor-cum-MLA M Mukesh need not resign from his post as legislator merely because a rape case has been registered against him. The decision was announced by CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan at a press conference here following the party's state committee meeting here during the day.

Govindan, however, said the party also decided that Mukesh should not be part of the film-making policy committee and be removed from that in view of the allegations against him. The CPI(M) state secretary asked that if the MLA resigns on moral ground, then will he be brought back on the same condition if he is proved innocent?

"He can come back as MLA only after being elected and not on moral grounds," he said. Govindan also pointed out that there are 16 MPs and 135 MLAs in the country who are accused of committing offences against women, but have not resigned from their post.