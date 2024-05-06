Home
NIT student ends life on campus in Kerala

Kunnamangalam police said the deceased was identified as Yogeswar Nath, who was from outside Kerala.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 May 2024, 06:13 IST
Kozhikode: A student of National Institute of Technology allegedly ended his life by jumping from a building inside the campus in this north Kerala district on Monday.

Kunnamangalam police said the deceased was identified as Yogeswar Nath, who was from outside Kerala.

"Prima facie, it is a case of suicide. He was found dead after jumping from the building. It is suspected that he took the extreme step at around 5.30 am," a police official said.

Further details can be disclosed only after a detailed investigation, the official added.

Published 06 May 2024, 06:13 IST
