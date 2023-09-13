NIV, Pune confirms 3 Nipah case in Kerala: Kerala health minister

Kerala health minister Veena George has said that National Institute of Virology, Pune have confirmed Nipah infection in samples from three of the five persons sent for testing.
Samples of the person who died on Monday and the children and brother-in-law of the person who died on August 30 were sent for tests. NIV, Pune confirmed Nipah in the person who died on Monday, the nine year old son, and the old brother-in-law of the person who died on August 30.
Since the person who died on Monday was suspected to have contracted infection from the person who died on August 30, the latter is considered to be the index case of the Nipah outbreak. Hence, the total number of Nipah cases are four, the minister told reporters.
Two family members of the person who died on August 30 were tested negative.
The minister also said that steps to arrange monoclonal antibodies for treating the infected were progressing. The district administration would be initiating containment measures.
Meanwhile, there were reports that three relatives of the person who died on Monday were also showing symptoms of Nipah and were hospitalised. Among the 160 found to be in the contact list of the infected, the majority were health workers.