Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Non-invitation to govt events: Kerala MLA lodges breach of privilege complaint

In the complaint lodged on Tuesday, Oommen alleged that he has not been informed about many of the government-organised programmes in the constituency or even consulted with or invited to the events.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 09:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2024, 09:15 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us