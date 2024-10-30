Non-invitation to govt events: Kerala MLA lodges breach of privilege complaint

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>leader and Puthuppally MLA, Chandy Oommen, has lodged a breach of privilege complaint with Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer, alleging that he has deliberately been excluded from the government programme in his constituency.</p>.<p>In the complaint lodged on Tuesday, Oommen alleged that he has not been informed about many of the government-organised programmes in the constituency or even consulted with or invited to the events.</p>.154 injured, 8 seriously, in fireworks accident at Kerala temple festival.<p>He, in the letter sent to the Speaker, specially mentioned the inaugural event of the sub-district youth festival held in a higher secondary school in Manarcad in his constituency on Monday.</p>.<p>Oommen said he was not invited to the event or informed about the programme inaugurated by Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan.</p>.<p>"Being a local MLA, not inviting me to the programme and not giving me a place in the dias is an insult to my position as a legislative member. So, I raise a breach of privilege in this matter," he said in the letter.</p>.<p>Chandy Oommen is the son of the late Oommen Chandy, the former chief minister of Kerala. </p>