One labourer killed, four others injured in mishap in Kochi

The accident occurred when the labourers were engaged in painting work, standing on the metal frame, according to eyewitnesses.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 May 2024, 11:08 IST
Last Updated : 06 May 2024, 11:08 IST

Kochi: One labourer died and four others sustained injuries as a metal structure collapsed inside the Smart City campus here on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Utham, who was from Bihar, police said, adding further details were not available at the moment.

Police and Fire force personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

However, one of the workers had suffered serious injuries and his life could not be saved, police added.

Published 06 May 2024, 11:08 IST
