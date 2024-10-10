Home
Opposition UDF claims unemployment on rise in Kerala, Left govt rejects it

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal said that unemployment was not a matter of concern in the state because, of the entire recruitment carried out in the country, 60 per cent occurred in Kerala.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 07:56 IST

Published 10 October 2024, 07:56 IST
