Opposition abusing me as they are convinced of loss, says PM Modi

He further said the BJP never sees a state from the perspective of vote-bank.

Modi claimed that over the last 10 years, Kerala has benefited from development like other BJP-ruled states.

He said it was his guarantee to make all possible efforts to realise the dreams and expectations of the people of Kerala.

The PM said it was 'Modiyude guarantee' (Modi's guarantee) to make India the third largest economy in the world as well as eradicate poverty and corruption from the country.