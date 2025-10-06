Menu
Paint shop employee wins Rs 25 crore Kerala bumper lottery

Alappuzha native Sarath S Nair, who won the bumper prize, will get around Rs 15.75 crore after taxes and commissions.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 12:36 IST
Published 06 October 2025, 12:36 IST
