<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Ending two days of suspense, the winner of the Kerala government Onam bumper <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lottery">lottery</a> ticket with a prize money of Rs. 25 core, has been identified.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=alapuzha">Alappuzha</a> native Sarath S Nair, who is an employee of a paint shop at Nettoor in Kochi, won the bumper prize.</p><p>Even as the results were announced on Saturday, Nair preferred not to reveal his fortune until he handed over the prize winning lottery ticket at the bank. On Monday he handed over the cheque to the bank along with his brother.</p><p>"It was for the first time that I took a bumper ticket, even as I used to take lottery tickets with lower prizes earlier. I have not yet planned how to make use of the money. But the priority will be to settle some liabilities," said Sarath who will get around Rs 15.75 crore after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/taxes">taxes</a> and commissions.</p>