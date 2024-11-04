Palakkad bypolls: Trouble brewing for BJP's hopes as Sandeep revolts against C Krishnakumar

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Posing troubles to the BJP's chances of winning the Palakkad assembly by-poll in Kerala, a prominent party leader has openly flayed the party candidate C Krishnakumar, who is also BJP state general secretary.</p><p>BJP state committee member and former spokesperson Sandeep G Varier openly flayed Krishnakumar in a social media post. </p><p>He said that he would not campaign for Krishnakumar.</p>.Mahila Morcha leader Navya Haridas to contest as BJP candidate at Wayanad, Krishnakumar at Palakkad.<p>Krishnakumar did not even come to his house to console him when his mother, who was a Sangh Parivar supporter, passed away. Several such chain of events had hurt his self esteem as a BJP worker, said Sandeep, who is from Palakkad.</p><p>Sandeep also told reporters that he was of the opinion that either party state president K Surendran or senior woman leader Shobha Surendran should contest in Palakkad by-poll to seize the chances to win.</p><p><br>The fresh development took place amidst rumours that Sandeep was exploring the options of joining the CPI(M). CPI(M) leaders had also welcomed him, provided he corrects his ideologies. Sandeep was also reportedly agitated over being denied a place on the stage during a recent election convention in Palakkad.</p><p>Sandeep however denied the reports that he may join CPI(M). He said that he would continue to be in the BJP.</p><p><br>BJP state president K Surendran reacted that Sandeep was given due importance in the party and hence he was given the responsibility of his election campaign in the last Lok Sabha election at Wayanad.</p><p>The fresh embarrassment to the BJP came at a time when the party leaders are already on the defensive over involvement in illegal money flow to the state during the 2021 Assembly elections. </p><p>A former BJP office secretary in Thrissur, Thiroor Satheesh recently stated that illegally money in large quantities was brought to the party office in 2021. A police report suggested that Rs. 41 core illegal money was brought to Kerala for BJP's election related activities in 2021.</p>