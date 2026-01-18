Menu
Parents of trainee kabaddi player found dead at SAI hostel in Kollam seek probe

Vyshnavi’s father, Venu, on Sunday told a television news channel that the family does not believe his daughter was in a situation to take her own life and demanded a comprehensive probe.
Last Updated : 18 January 2026, 05:38 IST
Published 18 January 2026, 05:38 IST
India NewsKeralaSports Authority of IndiaKollam

