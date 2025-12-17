<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A police case has been registered against the makers of the Malayalam parody song that mentions CPM's links with the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.</p><p>The Thiruvananthapuram cyber police on Wednesday registered the case on the grounds that the name of a deity (lord Ayyappa) was used in the parody song and hence it could hurt religious sentiments. Lyricist G P Kunhabdulla Chalappuram, singer Danish and its director and producer were made the accused. Those who spread the song may be also arraigned.</p>.Sabarimala gold heist: One more held in Sabarimala gold heist.<p>The police action was based on a petition filed by Thiruvabharana Patha Samarakshana Samathi general secretary Prasad Kuzhikala to the police alleging that the parody song based on a popular Ayyappa devotional song was hurting religious sentiments.</p><p>The parody song 'Pottiye kettiye, Swarnam chembayi mattiye' has gone viral and was widely used by Congress-led United Democratic Front during the recent local body election campaign.</p>