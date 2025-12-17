Menu
Police case filed against makers of Malayalam parody song on Sabarimala

The parody song 'Pottiye kettiye, Swarnam chembayi mattiye' has gone viral and was widely used by Congress-led United Democratic Front during the recent local body election campaign.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 16:44 IST
