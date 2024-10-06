Priest held for stealing gold from temple in Kerala

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A priest was arrested for allegedly stealing gold ornaments from a temple at Manacaud in the heart of the capital city, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>Arun (33), who was serving as the priest at the Muthumari Amman temple, was accused of stealing over three sovereigns of gold from the shrine.</p>.Gold, diamond ornaments stolen from Jnanpith laureate writer's house in Kerala.<p>During the interrogation, the priest confessed to having stolen the gold and admitted that he had accepted money after pledging it, they said.</p>.<p>A case was registered on Saturday and his arrest was recorded today.</p>.<p>Steps would be taken to recover the temple gold at the earliest, they added.</p>