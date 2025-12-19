<p>Mumbai: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest all the 227 seats in the Mumbai civic polls.</p><p>"Mumbai is in a mess, all existing parties have looted the BMC; few good people in the BMC is what Mumbai desperately needs, Mumbai needs AAP," the party said on Friday in the run up to the polls of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.</p>.Setback for Congress as Rajiv Satav's wife Pradnya joins BJP ahead of Maharashtra civic polls.<p>The youngest national party, ruled out any possibility of an alliance and stated that they will field AAP candidates on all 227 wards. </p><p>“Despite being India’s ‘Urbs Prima’, Mumbai is in a mess. BMC has a whopping Rs. 74,447 crore annual budget- the largest in Asia. Mumbaikars pay the highest taxes in the country and yet get shoddy public services," AAP said.</p><p>"The BMC is a cesspool of corruption and monumental ineptitude. BMC schools are shutting down and education quality remains poor, primary health care centres are non-existent, hospitals are overburdened and BEST is being systematically killed and it’s bus fleet has been starkly declining.Some of the world’s most expensive real estate is surrounded by squalor,"it added.</p><p>AAP leaders pointed out that garbage disposal is poor and filth is lying all around and our ecology has degraded with tree cover rapidly depleting. Pollution is at an all time high, Our AQI levels are as high as Delhi, despite us being on the coast and we are the only city in the world which releases untreated sewage in the open sea.</p><p>In the name of Dharavi Redevelopment, we are witnessing the biggest land grab in the history of independent India. For the last 4 years, the BMC has been without public representation and our once 90,000 Crore Fixed Deposits, have fallen sharply and reached its nadir, the party said.</p>