Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Priyanka Gandhi's electoral debut from Wayanad, BJP's high chances in Palakkad make bypolls in Kerala crucial

The real heat of the bypoll will be on Palakkad where the BJP came second to the Congress in the last two Assembly polls.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 14:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 14:19 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsPriyanka GandhiBypolls

Follow us on :

Follow Us