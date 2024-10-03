Home
Probe indicates Sangh Parivar's involvement in Thrissur Pooram sabotage, says Pinarayi Vijayan

While addressing a Press conference, the Kerala CM evaded questions on ADGP's meeting with RSS-BJP leaders stating that the probe into those allegations were also progressing.
Arjun Raghunath
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 09:16 IST

Published 03 October 2024, 09:16 IST
