Rahul Gandhi's visit to landslide-hit Wayanad postponed due to bad weather

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have postponed their visit to disaster-hit Wayanad owing to inclement weather conditions.
Rahul and Priyanka were to visit Wayanad on Wednesday, where they were to visit two relief camps and a hospital.
In a late night post on ‘X’ on Tuesday, Rahul said they were to reach Wayanad on Wednesday to meet with families affected by the landslide and take stock of the situation.
“However, due to incessant rains and adverse weather conditions we have been informed by authorities that we will not be able to land. I want to assure the people of Wayanad that we will visit as soon as possible,” he said.
In the meantime, he said they will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide all necessary assistance. “Our thoughts are with the people of Wayanad at this difficult time,” he said.
Priyanka added, "My brothers and Sisters in Wayanad, Even though we cannot come to Wayanad tomorrow, our hearts are with you at this tragic hour and we are praying for all of you."
Rahul had resigned from Wayanad seat, which he bagged for the second time, as he decided to retain Raebareli.
Rahul raised the landslide in Wayanad in Lok Sabha and urged the union government to provide all possible help to the state.
Annie Raja, the CPI National Secretary who contested against Rahul, and CPI Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar are likely to visit Wayanad on Wednesday.
