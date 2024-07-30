Rahul Gandhi's visit to landslide-hit Wayanad postponed due to bad weather

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have postponed their visit to disaster-hit Wayanad owing to inclement weather conditions.

Rahul and Priyanka were to visit Wayanad on Wednesday, where they were to visit two relief camps and a hospital.

In a late night post on ‘X’ on Tuesday, Rahul said they were to reach Wayanad on Wednesday to meet with families affected by the landslide and take stock of the situation.