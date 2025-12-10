<p>Thiruvananthapuram: In a relief to Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil accused in two rape cases, a court in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to him in one of the two cases, while he earlier received an interim protection from arrest in the other case.</p><p>Mamkootathil, who was absconding since the first case was registered against him on November 28, is likely to turn up for casting vote in the second phase of local body poll at Palakkad on Thursday.</p>.Kerala HC gives interim protection from arrest to Rahul Mamkootathil in rape case.<p>The state government is learnt to be taking swift action to file appeal against the anticipatory bail, especially since the government was already facing criticism over the police's failure in nabbing Mamkootathil. </p><p>He was believed to be in hideouts in Karnataka and CPI(M) camps were alleging that some Congress leaders in Karnataka were providing him protection.</p>.Double jolt to Rahul Mamkootathil: No anticipatory bail for Palakkad MLA in rape case; expelled from Congress.<p>Mamkootathil was expelled from the Congress after the police registered rape case against him.</p><p>While a woman alleged that Mamkootathil sexually abused her by promising to marry and later forced her to terminate pregnancy, another women living in Bengaluru alleged that Rahul brutally raped her after giving false promise of marrying.</p>