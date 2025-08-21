<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Congress MLA in Kerala Rahul Mamkootathil has quit the Youth Congress state president post following womaniser allegations against him. </p><p>AICC leadership reportedly reportedly took up the matter seriously and asked Rahul to quit the Youth Congress president post. </p>.No question of apology to Mamkootathil over 'fake medical certificate' remark: CPI(M) leader M V Govindan.<p>Rahul, who won the Palakkad Assembly by-poll last November, told reporters that he still felt that the allegations being raised by actor Rini Ann George were not targeted at him. He said that he decided to quit the YC president post as he did not want Congress leaders to spend time to justify him. He gave himself a clean chit denying all allegations against him.</p><p>Rahul was facing a social media campaign for sometime over his alleged relationship with a woman journalist.</p><p>On Wednesday, actor Rini Ann George told the media that a 'young leader' used to send offensive messages to her. She also alleged that many had bitter experiences from him. Though she did not reveal the name, her references that the said person was recently elected as people's representative and used to say "who cares" were oblique references to Rahul.</p><p>On Thursday, a NRI writer Honey Bhaskar said in a social media post that she too had bitter experiences from Rahul. She also alleged that many women, including Congress workers, too had bad experiences. </p><p>A women Youth Congress worker had once said that Congress MP and Youth Congress former state president Shafi Parambil was aware of 'all perverts' in the Youth Congress, Honey said in the post. </p><p>An audio conversation purported to be that of Rahul with a woman impregnated by him had also come out.</p><p>Leader of Opposition leader V D Satheesan said that stringent action would be taken against anyone who indulge in such acts. He said that Rini was like a daughter to him and she had complained to him about inappropriate messages sent by a party leader. </p><p>The CPI(M) and BJP have launched a protest against Rahul demanding him to quit the MLA post.</p><p>With the local body and assembly elections in Kerala approaching, the fresh allegation came as a major embarrassment for the party. The only relief for the Congress is that no women gave any petition against Rahul so far. </p><p>Moreover, many in the rival camps also faced sexual allegations earlier. Actor-turned CPI(M) MLA M Mukesh faced sexual assault case last year. But the CPI(M) then rejected the demand for his resignation. </p>