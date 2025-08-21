Menu
Rahul Mamkootathil resigns as Kerala Youth Congress chief after Malayalam actor's harassment allegation

The Palakkad MLA was facing a social media campaign for sometime over his alleged relationship with some women.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 08:35 IST
Published 21 August 2025, 08:35 IST
