Rape case against Bishop Mulakkal: Victim thanks Kerala govt for appointing special prosecutor

On Friday, the chief minister’s office said advocate B G Harindranath had been appointed as special public prosecutor and that a notification in this regard would be issued soon.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 06:23 IST
Published 17 January 2026, 06:23 IST
