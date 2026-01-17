<p>Kottayam (Kerala): The victim-nun in the rape case against former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal on Saturday thanked the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala </a>government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for appointing a special public prosecutor to handle legal proceedings in the Kerala High Court.</p>.<p>On Friday, the chief minister’s office said advocate B G Harindranath had been appointed as special public prosecutor and that a notification in this regard would be issued soon.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters at Kuravilangad here, the victim-nun said she came to know about the appointment through news reports.</p>.Centre treating Muslims as second class citizens: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan .<p>“I express my gratitude to the government, the chief minister, the media and media persons. Several people in society also came out in support of us through a signature collection drive to speed up our request, and I thank them all,” she said.</p>.<p>She said a request had been made from their side to appoint Harindranath as the special public prosecutor.</p>.<p>The victim-nun also thanked the state government for issuing ration cards to her and the nuns who supported her cause.</p>.<p>She recently revealed that a request had been submitted to the government and that she later met the chief minister seeking the appointment of a special prosecutor.</p>.<p>Following the revelation, Law Minister P Rajeev said provisions for appointing a special prosecutor for a case pending before the Kerala High Court would be examined.</p>.<p>Mulakkal, who was acquitted by a trial court in 2022 in the nun rape case, later resigned as the Jalandhar Bishop.</p>.<p>The victim has challenged the trial court’s verdict before the Kerala High Court.</p>