<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A police case for rape and forceful termination of preganancy has been registered against Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who was already under suspension from the Congress.</p><p>Mamkootathil is reportedly absconding and the police issued a look out circular for him on Friday. He also moved an anticipatory bail plea.</p>.Kerala: MLA Rahul Mamkootathil booked for sexual assault after survivor files formal complaint with CM Pinarayi Vijayan.<p>The fresh development has put the Congress-led United Democratic Front in a tight spot at a time when campaigning for the local body poll on December 9 and 11 is at its peak.</p><p>Several women and a transgender person had earlier raised sexual allegations against Mamkootathi. Subsequently he resigned from Youth Congress state president post and was suspended from the Congress party in August. </p><p>The police then suo motu registered a case against him for stalking. But since no women gave formal complaint against Mamkootathil, the police could not proceed further. Mamkootathil was also remaining active in politics by attending public functions and local body election campaigns till Thursday.</p>.No bar to Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil campaigning for Congress candidates: K Muraleedharan.<p>On Thursday a woman hailing from Thiruvananthapuram alleged in a petition given to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that she was sexually abused several times by the MLA and was also forced to terminate pregnancy. Based on the petition the police registered a case against Mamkootathil and his friend Joby Joseph, who allegedly supplied the pills for terminating pregnancy. </p><p>The statement of the woman was recorded by a magistrate. Audio conversation of the woman telling about the forceful termination of pregnancy and the health problems she suffered also came out.</p>.Congress leaders say no ban on meeting MLA Rahul Mamkootathil; CPI(M), BJP criticise party stance.<p>The woman, who was learnt to be married, alleged that the MLA befriended her and sexually abused several times in Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad earlier this year by giving marriage promise. After she became pregnant the MLA forced her to terminate the pregnancy and was threatened and assaulted. Various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for rape and forceful termination of pregnancy were invoked.</p><p>In the anticipatory bail plea filed at a court in Thiruvananthapuram, Mamkootathil denied the allegations of rape and forceful abortion. He maintained that it was consensual sexual relationship and he did not force her to terminate pregnancy. He also alleged of a political conspiracy involving CPI(M) and BJP against him. </p>.Suspended Kerala Cong MLA Rahul Mamkootathil attends assembly.<p>Even as many Congress leaders came out in the open against Mamkootathil following the fresh developments, Kerala PCC president Sunny Joseph said that already Mamkootathil was suspended from the party and let law take its own course.</p><p>CPI(M) and BJP stepped up attacks against the Congress leadership over the issue. DYFI activists staged protest march to Mamkootathil's house at Adoor in Pathanamthitta district.</p><p>The first-time MLA rose to limelight through his sharp political attack against the CPI(M) leaderships including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He had a thumping victory in the by-poll at Palakkad last year following the resignation of Shafi Paramabil, who was elected to the Lok Sabha.</p>