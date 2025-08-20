Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Rapper Vedan rape case: Investigation on right track, says Kochi police commissioner

When asked about the allegation that the police investigation is favouring Vedan, he refuted it.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 09:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 August 2025, 09:19 IST
India NewsKerala NewsCrimerape

Follow us on :

Follow Us