Wayanad

Rousing welcome for Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad on his maiden visit after being reinstated as MP

Hundreds of Congress workers, who assembled at the reception venue here, raised slogans in support of Gandhi as he reached there at 5.30 pm.
Last Updated 12 August 2023, 12:42 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Saturday accorded a rousing welcome by workers of the Congress-led UDF on his maiden visit to his parliamentary constituency, Wayanad, in Kerala after his Lok Sabha membership was restored.

Leaders of the Congress-led opposition alliance in Kerala welcomed him.

Gandhi was reinstated as MP from Wayanad after the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification in the wake of the Supreme Court staying his conviction in a defamation case last week.

(Published 12 August 2023, 12:42 IST)
India News Congress Kerala Rahul Gandhi Wayanad

