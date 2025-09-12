<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The suspected irregularities in carrying out repair works of gold platings at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple seems to have provided a shot in the arm to the BJP and Sangh Parivar outfits in Kerala as they have stepped up their attack against the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front government in the state ahead of the Global Ayyappa conclave.</p><p>Even as the Kerala High Court dismissed petitions filed by Hindu forums challenging the conduct of the Ayyappa conclave on September 20, the HC's remarks against the temple authorities for removing the gold platings of the idols of Dwarapalaka at the entrance of the sanctum sanctorum and taking it to Chennai for repair works without permission is being widely used by the BJP and Sangh Parivar outfits for campaigning against the left front government.</p><p>BJP and Hindu Aikya Vedi (HAV) alleged that there was some mystery over taking the gold platings of the 'Dwarapalaka' idols without permission to Chennai and hence a detailed probe should be carried out.</p>.One more amoebic meningoencephalitis death in Kerala in one month, toll over 6 in one month.<p>"The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) that manages the temple and the state government should give a clarification on taking the gold platings from the temple without permission," BJP national executive member P K Krishnadas said. </p><p>The High Court division bench, which strongly criticised the TDB for removing the gold platings and taking it to Chennai for repair works, on Friday asked the board to produce all documents related to it. The TDB already tendered an apology for removing the gold plating and taking it to Chennai without the court's permission.</p><p>The gold platings with copper were donated as offerings by Bengaluru-based Malayali devotee Unnikrishnan in 2019 with 40 years warranty. TDB maintains that damages were caused to the gold plating after coins being thrown by devotees as offerings to lord Ayyappa used to hit the 'Dwarapalaka' idols.</p><p>The temple special commissioners had reported to the HC that the platings were removed and taken to Chennai without permission. The TDB's justification was that the gold platings were removed and taken to Chennai with the ritualistic permission of the deity obtained by the temple 'tantri'.</p><p>Though the HC directed that the gold platings should be immediately brought back and the repair work should be done at the temple premises, the TDB informed that the gold plating process was already on and hence there were practical difficulties in bringing them back at this stage.</p><p>Meanwhile, arrangements for the Ayyappa conclave to be held on the banks of Pamba river in Sabarimala are already on. </p>