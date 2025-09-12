Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Row over Sabarimala gold plating puts Kerala govt in tight spot ahead of Ayyappa conclave

BJP and Hindu Aikya Vedi (HAV) have demanded a detailed probe into the matter.
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 16:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 September 2025, 16:19 IST
India NewsKeralaSabarimala

Follow us on :

Follow Us