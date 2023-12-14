Row over stone pillars installed at Kerala's Sabarimala Temple; Travancore Devaswom Board to intervene

Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst the chaos at Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple due to the heavy rush of pilgrims, many have raised sharp criticism against the stone pillars installed on either side of the 18 holy steps to set up a foldable roof.

While some sections of devotees criticised that the stone pillars were affecting the view of the temple from the 18 holy steps, the pillars have now proven to be a hindrance in controlling the crowd.

Sources said that the police have taken up the matter with the Travancore Devaswom Board that manages the temple citing that the stone pillars were causing inconvenience to the police personnel in managing the crowd. Hence, the Devaswom authorities have decided to review the pillars.