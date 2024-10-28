RSS-BJP workers get life-term for CPM worker's murder in Kerala

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Four BJP-RSS workers were sentenced to life by a court at Thalassery in Kannur for the murder of a CPM worker.</p><p>CPM worker C Ashraf was murdered on May 19, 2011 owing to political rivalry.</p><p>Those convicted are M Pranu Babu, 34, V Shijil, 35, R V Nidheesh, 36, and K Ujesh, 34. The accused were also imposed with a fine of Rs. 80,000 each, which had to be given to the family of the deceased.</p> .<p>Eight persons were charge by the police of which two were acquitted and two already died.</p><p>The prosecution case was that the accused attacked Ashraf with the intention of murdering on May 19, 2011 owing to political rivalry . Ashraf succumbed to the injuries on May 21.</p>