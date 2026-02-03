Menu
Sabarimala gold heist: ED quizzes Devaswom board official in Kochi

Sources said that others accused will be also quizzed in the coming days.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 12:38 IST
Published 03 February 2026, 12:38 IST
India NewsKeralaEnforcement DirectorateSabarimala

