<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/enforcement-directorate">Enforcement directorate</a> officials in Kochi on Monday quizzed Travancore Devaswom Board former administrative officer Murari Babu in connection with the Sabarimala gold heist.</p><p>Babu, who is an accused in the gold heist, was suspected to have amassed huge illegal wealth over the last few years. The Ed had earlier carried out raidS at Babu's house along with many other premises.</p><p>Babu was summoned to ED Kochi office on Tuesday and quizzed for several hours. He was accused of mentioning the gold coated copper covering of Sabarimala temple's Dwarapalak sculptures and door frames as copper in official records. </p><p>Sources said that others accused will be also quizzed in the coming days.</p>