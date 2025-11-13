Menu
Sabarimala gold heist: Kerala High Court permits SIT to conduct scientific tests

Earlier this month, the SIT had sought the court’s permission to conduct scientific examinations of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols to determine the extent of gold loss reported in 2019.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 16:55 IST
Published 13 November 2025, 16:55 IST
