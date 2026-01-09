<p>Thiruvananthapuram: In a major development in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sabarimala">Sabarimala </a>Ayyappa Temple gold heist case, the temple Tantri (traditional head priest) Kandararu Rajeevaru was held on Friday.</p><p>According to sources, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sit">SIT </a>summoned the Tantri to Thiruvananthapuram, where he is being quizzed. There are reports that he was arrested. An official confirmation is still awaited. </p><p>Rajeevaru had earlier maintained that he only gave the ritualistic permission for removing the gold platings for repair work, but did not know that it was being taken out of temple premises for the repair. </p>.Former CPI(M) member, Left sympathiser join BJP ahead of Kerala polls in April.<p>Travancore Devaswom Board former chairman A Padmakumar earlier told reporters that a 'godly person' and a 'vegetarian' was involved in the row. This had triggered speculations that Padmakumar was referring to the Tantri. </p><p>Moreover, Rajeevaru was also found to be having personal connections with the key accused, Bengaluru-based Malayali Unnikrishnan Potti. </p><p>Rajeevaru is a senior member of the Thazhamon Madom, which is the family of tantris of Sabarimala Ayyappa temple. The tantric head priest from the family is considered to be the supreme authority in religious matters of the temple. </p>