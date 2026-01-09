Menu
Sabarimala gold heist row: Chief priest Kandararu Rajeevaru held

According to sources, the SIT summoned the Tantri to Thiruvananthapuram, where he is being quizzed.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 10:02 IST
Published 09 January 2026, 10:02 IST
India NewsKeralaSabarimala

