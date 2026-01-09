<p>Thiruvananthapuram: This is not the first time that a member of the highly respected Thazhamon Madom, the family of the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple tantris (head priests), has been caught in controversy.</p><p>In 2006, former tantri Kandararu Mohanaru was found in a flat in Kochi in the company of several dubious individuals, including a woman linked to sex-racket cases. Mohanaru later claimed that he had been threatened by a gang and coerced into participating in a compromising situation as part of an attempt to blackmail him. </p><p>Based on Mohanaru’s statement, a court convicted 11 persons, including history-sheeter Sobha John. While Mohanaru himself faced charges under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the police were unable to substantiate them.</p><p>Mohanaru was subsequently removed from the post of Sabarimala tantri. The Justice K.S. Paripoornan Commission, which probed irregularities in the Travancore Devaswom Board in 2007, also found that Mohanaru lacked even basic tantric knowledge.</p>.Sabarimala gold heist row: Chief priest Kandararu Rajeevaru held; ED commences probe.<p>Kandararu Rajeevaru, who was held in connection with a gold-smuggling case on Friday, is a cousin of Mohanaru.</p><p>The Thazhamon Madom family, based in Chengannur in Alappuzha district, is believed to have its roots in Andhra Pradesh. Members of the family currently hold the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple tantri post on a rotational basis. Apart from Rajeevaru, his son Kandararu Brahmadathan and Mohanaru’s son Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru are presently serving as tantris.</p><p>The Sabarimala tantris are held in high reverence by pilgrims, many of whom seek their blessings during visits to the hill shrine. The marriage of Kandararu Brahmadathan last year was attended by several prominent figures from Kerala’s socio-political circles, including Union and State ministers.</p>