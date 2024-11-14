Sabarimala pilgrimage: Devotional hub with international standard to come up at Erumeli

<p>Kottayam: A devotional hub with international standard, including a convention centre, will be developed at Erumeli after the conclusion of Sabarimala pilgrimage season this year, Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan has said. The minister made this announcement on Wednesday while inaugurating a new vehicle parking facility under the Housing Board at Cheriyambalam, Erumeli, for the Sabarimala season.</p>.<p>According to the minister, an additional Rs 20 lakh from the flood relief fund will be allocated to improve the road on both sides of the parking area.</p>.<p>A press release from the state government stated that the Housing Board plans to develop an international-standard devotional hub at its site in Erumeli.</p>.Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan unveils logo of Swami Chatbot AI assistant for Sabarimala pilgrims.<p>The project will proceed in three phases, with the first phase focused on providing affordable parking facilities.</p>.<p>The second phase will add eateries, a refreshment centre, a cafeteria, and restrooms, while the third phase will include guest houses, cottages, dormitories, and supporting facilities, added the release.</p>.<p>Currently, the parking facility has been set up at the half of the six-and-a-half-acre site owned by the Kerala State Housing Board near Cheriyambalam, the release said.</p>.<p>The Sabarimala Mandala-Makaravilaku festival will commence on November 16. </p>