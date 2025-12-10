<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Even as Congress MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Shashi%20Tharoor">Shashi Tharoor</a> has maintained that he was ignorant of his selection for an award in the name of Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar, the organisers have maintained that Tharoor was informed about the award in person well in advance.</p><p>Highrange Rural Development Society (HRDS), a NGO working for rural development, selected Tharoor for the 'Veer Savarkar award' and the award presentation is scheduled to be held in Delhi on Wednesday.</p><p>Many Congress leaders came out in the open against Tharoor receiving the award in the name of a Hindu ideologue. Subsequently Tharoor stated that he was not aware of it.</p>.Shashi Tharoor’s defence of Bengaluru slang at Lit fest sparks debate.<p>"I have come to know from media reports that I have been named a recipient of the "Veer Savarkar award," which is to be presented today in Delhi. I only learned about this announcement yesterday in Kerala, where I had gone to vote in the local self-government elections. It was irresponsible on the part of the organisers to announce my name without my having agreed to receive it.," Tharoor said in a social media post.</p><p>HRDS secretary Aji Krishnan told the media that Tharoor was informed well in advance about the award. "Jury chairman Ravi Kanth IAS himself met Tharoor at his residence and informed about his selection for the award. He also didn't inform yet that he won't accept the award. Now he could have changed his stand as some Congress leaders were trying to make it controversial," Krishnan told a section of media.</p>