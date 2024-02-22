'Simple local mistake': Javadekar says song made during UPA rule in 2013 wrongly played in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP Kerala prabhari Prakash Javadekar has said in a tweet that it was a 'simple' mistake that a song prepared in 2013 was wrongly played now in Kerala.

"Kerala media should probe before printing news about BJP or for anybody. The matter in Ponnani is a simple local mistake of playing the song prepared against UPA government in 2013. such mistakes happen in newspaper also every day. No action is required. ‘Aayega to Modi’,' he tweeted.