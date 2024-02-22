'Simple local mistake': Javadekar says song made during UPA rule in 2013 wrongly played in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP Kerala prabhari Prakash Javadekar has said in a tweet that it was a 'simple' mistake that a song prepared in 2013 was wrongly played now in Kerala.
"Kerala media should probe before printing news about BJP or for anybody. The matter in Ponnani is a simple local mistake of playing the song prepared against UPA government in 2013. such mistakes happen in newspaper also every day. No action is required. ‘Aayega to Modi’,' he tweeted.
In an embarrassment for BJP, a video song released as part of the ongoing Kerala yatra by BJP state president K Surendran contained the lyrics that makes a call to the people to defeat the "government at the Centre that is known for corruption."
Meanwhile, there were reports that BJP state president K Surendran sought action against party state IT cell head S Jayashankar for the goof up. A section in the party also suspects that it was a 'deliberate mistake' owing to the infights in the party.
(Published 22 February 2024, 17:05 IST)