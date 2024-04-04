Smriti Irani lashes out at Rahul Gandhi; accuses him of abandoning Wayanad like Amethi

Union Minister Smriti Irani, who was in Wayanad to rally support for the BJP candidate from the constituency, K Surendran, has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of aiming to abandon Wayanad as he did to Amethi.

"Rahul now says Wayanad is his family. He abandoned Amethi, which he had represented for a long time. He ran away from his family there. Now he is doing it to Wayanad with his continuous absence here," Irani told reporters after a road show in Wayanad on Thursday.

Irani's roadshow, held a day after a mammoth roadshow by Rahul in Wayanad, also witnessed a considerable crowd. She also accompanied BJP's Wayanad candidate, party state president K Surendran, for filing nomination.