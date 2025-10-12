<p>Kannur, Kerala: Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Sunday expressed his desire to step down from his ministerial post and recommended BJP’s newly elected Rajya Sabha member C Sadanandan Master as his replacement in the central cabinet.</p>.<p>Addressing party workers at a function, which was also attended by Sadanandan, Gopi said the senior leader’s nomination to the Rajya Sabha marked a significant breakthrough in the politics of northern Kannur district.</p>.<p>"I am saying here with sincerity that Sadanandan Master should be made a (union) minister after removing me. I believe that it will become a new chapter in the political history of Kerala," he said.</p>.<p>Gopi, serving as union minister of state for petroleum and tourism, added that he prays that Sadanandan's MP office will soon be upgraded to a ministerial office.</p>.Sabarimala gold row: Raids in actors' homes a ploy to deflect real issue, says Suresh Gopi.<p>The actor-turned-politician said he was among the youngest BJP members in the state, having joined the party only in October 2016.</p>.<p>He noted that the party might have made him a Union minister in recognition of the mandate given by the people during the Lok Sabha polls.</p>.<p>"I never wanted to be a minister by quitting my film career," Gopi said, adding that his income has significantly decreased in recent times.</p>.<p>Sadanandan Master, a senior leader of the saffron party from Kannur district, is a survivor of political violence. He lost both his legs during an alleged attack by CPI(M) workers in 1994.</p>