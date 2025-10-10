<p>Palakkad (Kerala): Union Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suresh-gopi">Suresh Gopi</a> suggested on Friday that the probe against film personalities was an attempt to divert attention from the Sabarimala gold-plating controversy.</p>.<p>Responding to questions during a public interaction at Akathethara in Palakkad, Gopi said, "Two film actors have been put before the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala</a> public for judgment to play down the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sabarimala">Sabarimala</a> gold issue".</p>.<p>He, however, he did not specify names of the actors or case.</p>.<p>"The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-investigation-agency">National Investigation Agency</a> (NIA) and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-investigation-agency">Enforcement Directorate</a> (ED) are intensifying their probe. As a Union minister, I should not comment further," he said.</p>.Sabarimala missing gold row: Congress MLAs suspended for attacking watch and ward in Kerala Assembly.<p>Gopi added that such instances were not unusual. "Whenever an incident arises that puts the government in the dock, there is a trend of tarnishing shining personalities through police action. More such stories will come," he remarked.</p>.<p>The actor-turned-politician has been holding similar interaction programmes across the state for the past month. Some of his earlier comments, including those related to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/all-india-institute-of-medical-sciences">All India Institute of Medical Sciences</a> (AIIMS) to be started in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/alappuzha">Alappuzha</a>, have drawn sharp political criticism.</p>.Bhutan car smuggling case: ED raids actor Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, and Prithviraj’s residences in Kerala.<p>Currently, actors <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dulquer-salmaan">Dulquer Salmaan</a>, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Amith Chakalakkal are under the scanner of Customs and the ED in connection with the alleged smuggling of luxury cars from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bhutan">Bhutan</a>.</p>