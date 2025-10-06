Thrissur man held after body found charred over unnatural sex dispute

<p>Thrissur, Kerala: A 61-year-old man was arrested in connection with the discovery of a partially charred body at a rented room in Chowannur in this district, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>The arrested accused, Sunny of Chowannur, has a past criminal record and was involved in two murder cases in 2003 and 2005, they said.</p>.<p>Although the identity of the deceased has not yet been ascertained, police suspect the murder occurred following a dispute over unnatural sex.</p>.<p>On Sunday evening, locals noticed smoke coming from the rented room where Sunny stayed.</p>.<p>Kunnamkulam police rushed to the spot and found a half-charred body.</p>.<p>Sunny, who had gone absconding, was arrested later that night from the Thrissur Sakthan bus stand.</p>.<p>“Sunny claimed he did not know much about the deceased. He befriended him at a liquor outlet and brought him to his room on Sunday,” a police officer said.</p>.<p>According to police, Sunny forced the deceased into unnatural sex.</p>.Citizens group write to CJI opposing 5-year-old SC order on Char Dham road widening project.<p>Following a dispute, he attacked the victim, who is suspected of having died from the injuries.</p>.<p>Sunny then allegedly set the room on fire using inflammable liquid.</p>.<p>“We have recovered CCTV footage showing Sunny and the deceased together on Sunday. He lured the victim to his room on the pretext of consuming liquor together,” the officer said.</p>.<p>Police said Sunny had a violent past. “In 2003, he was involved in the murder of a relative. In 2005, he committed a murder similar to the present case over unnatural sex. He was convicted in one of the cases and released from jail a few years ago,” officials said.</p>.<p>Sunny was recently working as a security guard at a shop in Thrissur.</p>.<p>The Kunnamkulam police, who initially registered a case of unnatural death, said they have altered charges by including murder offence and arraigned Sunny as the accused.</p>.<p>Efforts are on to identify the deceased, whose age is estimated to be around 35. CCTV footage has been circulated to all police stations as part of the probe.</p>.<p>The body has been shifted to Thrissur Medical College for postmortem. </p>