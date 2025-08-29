Menu
Traffic restrictions imposed on Thamarassery Ghat road in Kerala following safety risks

Following the back-to-back land slips along the stretch in the last two days, a team of experts inspected the road and found cracks at one of the hairpin curves.
Last Updated : 29 August 2025, 14:17 IST
