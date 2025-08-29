<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Traffic restrictions were imposed at the Thamarassery ghat road in Wayanad owing to safety risks found by an expert team.</p><p>Following the back-to-back land slips along the stretch in the last two days, a team of experts inspected the road and found cracks at one of the hairpin curves. Hence movement of heavy vehicles have been banned until the risks are cleared.</p>.One year from Wayanad landslide, residents remember victims of disaster that claimed over 250 lives .<p>The Thamarasery ghat road is an important stretch between Kerala and Karnataka and also a key tourist attraction. The traffic restriction along the stretch is badly affecting the movement of inter-district buses as well as good movement as perishable in large quantities from Karnataka used to be brought to Kerala through the stretch which is located in Kozhikode district. With the Onam festival season in Kerala, the movement of vehicles and goods were quite high too.</p><p>Kozhikode district collector Snehil Kumar told reporters after inspecting the region on Friday that up to light motor vehicles could be allowed in a restricted manner until the risk factors were ruled out by experts.</p><p>A crack was spotted on a rock beneath one of the hairpin curves. Experts were inspecting the gravity of the depth.</p><p>Meanwhile, environmentalists have pointed out that the landslips further vindicate the ecological sensitivity of the region and hence major construction activities like the proposed tunnel road should be seriously reviewed. The construction of the tunnel road, which is conceived as an alternative to the ghat road, is scheduled to be inaugurated on August 31.</p><p>"Aerial distance of the proposed tunnel road is around five to six kilometres from the ghat road. Experts have already cited the serious risks involved as well as the major landslides that took place in the region earlier. Hence the government should reconsider the project," Wayanad Prakrithi Samrakshana Samathi (nature protection forum) president N Badusha told DH.</p>