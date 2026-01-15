<p>Kollam (Kerala): Two girls who were sports trainees staying at a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sports-authority-of-india">Sports Authority of India</a> (SAI) hostel were found hanging in a room here on Thursday, police said.</p>.<p>The deceased were identified as Sandra (17) of Kozhikode district and Vyshnavi (15) of Thiruvananthapuram district.</p>.<p>According to police, Sandra was an athletics trainee studying in Plus Two, while Vyshnavi was a kabaddi player and a Class 10 student.</p>.Bidar biker killed by manja while going to bring daughter home.<p>The incident came to light around 5 am when fellow hostel inmates noticed that the duo had not reported for the morning training session.</p>.<p>When repeated knocks on the door went unanswered, hostel authorities broke open the door and found both girls hanging from ceiling fans in the room, police said.</p>.<p>Police said Vyshnavi was staying in a different room but had spent Wednesday night in Sandra’s room. Both were seen by other hostel inmates early in the morning, police added.</p>.<p>Kollam East police have launched a probe into the incident.</p>.Couple beaten to death over 'love affair' in Uttar Pradesh's Etah; woman’s kin detained.<p>The reason for the deaths is yet to be ascertained and no suicide note has been recovered from the room, police officials said.</p>.<p>Police will record statements from other sportspersons in the hostel, their trainers and relatives, an official said.</p>.<p>The bodies will be handed over to relatives after post-mortem examinations, police added.</p>