Two girls found hanging at Sports Authority of India hostel in Kerala's Kollam

According to police, Sandra was an athletics trainee studying in Plus Two, while Vyshnavi was a kabaddi player and a Class 10 student.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 04:57 IST
Published 15 January 2026, 04:57 IST
