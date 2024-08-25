Two held in Kerala for death of infant after circumcision

Idukki: Two people from Kanjar near here have been arrested for allegedly causing the death of a newborn child after a circumcision procedure earlier this year.
The accused were arrested on August 22, police said on Sunday.
Both were, however, granted bail by a court here on Saturday.
According to the police, the infant died in January due to profuse bleeding after a circumcision procedure conducted by the accused.
The police had initially registered a case of unnatural death.
"There was no complaint from the family as they had taken the child for the circumcision. The arrest was made after a detailed post mortem report and an enquiry into the incident," police said.
The incident came to light recently after the police made the arrest and subsequent court procedures.
Published 25 August 2024, 07:43 IST