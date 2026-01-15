<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Two minor sports trainees at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) hostel at Kollam district in Kerala were found hanging on Thursday morning.</p><p>Sandra (17), of Kozhikode and Vyshnavi (15), of Thiruvananthapuram were found dead. Sandra was an athlete trainee and plus-two student, and Vyshnavi was a Kabadi trainee and class ten student.</p><p>Police sources said that the hostel authorities' version of the incident was that though the two girls were allotted separate rooms, the two were found hanging in the room of Sandra. </p>.Talks on Kerala Congress (M) return to UDF not on cards, say leaders.<p>The two did not turn up for the early morning training and Sandra's room was found locked from inside. As there was no response to the repeated knockings, the door was forcefully opened. The two were found hanging from the ceiling fan.</p><p>No suicide note or any other evidence regarding the incident could not be recovered from the room. The bodies were subjected to postmortem examination. </p><p>Statements of the hostel authorities and other inmates as well as the family of the two would be recorded, said the police.</p>