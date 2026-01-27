<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Intensifying the stir over Sabarimala Ayyappa temple gold heist, the Congress-led United Democratic Front on Tuesday started a sit-in in front of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala </a>Assembly, demanding the Devaswom Minister's resignation.</p><p>Congress MLA C R Mahesh and Indian Union Muslim League MLA Najeeb Kanthapuram are staging the sit-in.</p><p>As the day's proceedings began, Opposition leader V D Satheeshan told the House that the two MLAs would be on a sit-in until the Devaswom Minister, V N Vasavan, tenders resignation in view of the Sabarimala gold heist. The Opposition will cooperate with the proceedings of the House, he added.</p>.Sabarimala gold looting: Ruckus in Kerala assembly, Congress demands remarks against Sonia be expunged.<p>Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the stir should be considered as one against the High Court as the probe into the Sabarimala gold heist was progressing under the supervision of the court.</p><p>Proceedings of the Assembly were disrupted on January 22 following UDF protest over Sabarimala gold heist.</p>