Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

UDF sit-in at Kerala Assembly over Sabarimala gold heist

The Opposition is demanding the resignation of Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 04:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 January 2026, 04:52 IST
KeralaKerala NewsSabarimalakerala politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us