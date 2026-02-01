Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Union Budget 2026 | Kerala sees limited gains; leaders express dissatisfaction

The state was not included in the proposed high-speed rail corridors, while neighbouring Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana featured in the network expansion.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 09:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 09:03 IST
India NewsKeralaunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us