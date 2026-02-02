<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling CPI(M) on Monday called for observing February 3 as a 'Black Day' across Kerala, protesting what it described as the Centre's "severe neglect" of the state in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/union-budget">Union Budget</a>.</p>.<p>In a press statement, the party state secretariat said the Budget was presented as if Kerala did not exist on the map of India.</p>.Union Budget 2026 | Spotlight on social welfare; boost rural development, health and education.<p>It pointed out that Kerala had placed 29 demands before Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of the Budget, but none of them were accepted.</p>.<p>The state did not receive a single long-pending project, the CPI(M) said.</p>.<p>The party criticised the Centre for once again ignoring Kerala's demand for an AIIMS, and for excluding the state from the seven high-speed rail corridors announced for railway development.</p>.<p>It also said no special package was approved for the Vizhinjam port, while Kerala was denied an Ayurveda AIIMS despite being known as the cradle of Ayurveda.</p>.<p>The state was also left out of inland water transport projects.</p>.<p>The CPI(M) said the Budget failed to protect traditional industries in Kerala and did not include the state in announcements on universities and townships.</p>.<p>There was no provision for a rubber price stabilisation fund, nor any mention of the proposed railway coach factory, the party said.</p>.<p>It also accused the Centre of ignoring NRI welfare and scheme workers, including ASHA workers.</p>.<p>The party alleged that the Budget favoured corporate interests, noting that corporate taxes were not increased and the alternate minimum tax for big companies was reduced.</p>.<p>It also criticised cuts in the employment guarantee scheme, saying it would badly affect Kerala.</p>.<p>"There has been no move to strengthen welfare schemes. By completely neglecting the poor, the Budget has delivered yet another blow to Kerala," the CPI(M) said.</p>.<p>As part of the protest, the party said black flags would be hoisted at all booths on February 3 and urged people to participate in demonstrations against what it called an anti-people Budget. </p>