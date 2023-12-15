JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Veteran Kerala Congress leader K P Viswanathan dead

During his six-decade-long political career, Viswanathan represented Kunnamkulam and Kodakara seats in the State Assembly as a Congress member.
Last Updated 15 December 2023, 07:11 IST

Follow Us

Thrissur: Veteran Congress leader and former Kerala Minister K P Viswanathan died at a private hospital in Thrissur on Friday while undergoing treatment for age-related ailments, party sources said.

He was 83.

During his six-decade-long political career, Viswanathan represented Kunnamkulam and Kodakara seats in the State Assembly as a Congress member.

He entered politics through the Youth Congress and served as president of Thrissur district Youth Congress from 1967 to 1970. He became an active member of KPCC since 1972.

Viswanathan was elected to the Kerala Assembly in 1977 and 1980 from Kunnamkulam constituency and subsequently in 1987, 1991, 1996, and 2001 from Kodakara segment.

He served as Minister for Forest from July 1991 to November 1994 in the ministry headed by K Karunakaran and from September 2004 to February 2005 in the ministry headed by Oommen Chandy.

Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer condoled Viswanathan's demise.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 December 2023, 07:11 IST)
India NewsCongressKeralaDeath

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT