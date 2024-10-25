Wayanad bypoll: 21 file nominations, including 'Election King' Padmarajan for his 245th battle

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: As the last date for filing nominations for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll ended on Friday, as many as 21 candidates, including Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyanka-gandhi">Priyanka Gandhi</a>, filed nominations.</p><p>Among the 20 others include Tamil Nadu native K Padmarajan who is contesting his 245th election and holds record in this regard and UP native Gopal Swaroop Gandhi of the Kisan Majdoor Berojgar Sangh. K Padmarajan is popularly known as 'Election King'.</p>.Wayanad bypolls: LDF, BJP candidates file nominations .<p>While Padmarajan had contested against Congress leader and Priyanka Gandhi's brother Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad in 2019, Swaroop Gandhi had contested against Rahul in Amethi raising farmer's issue. </p><p>Scrutiny of the nominations will be on October 28 and the last date for withdrawing the nomination is October 30.</p><p>Meanwhile, Priyanka will be campaigning in Wayanad again on Monday and Tuesday.</p>