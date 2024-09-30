Wayanad landslide displaced aggrieved over slow pace of rehabilitation

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Resentment is brewing among those hit by the devastating landslide of Wayanad in Kerala as rehabilitation measures are remaining almost as a non-starter even two months after the incident.</p><p><br>The state government is yet to finalise suitable land for permanently rehabilitating over 1,000 families even as two spots have been identified and the centre is yet to announce any financial assistance despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance of generous help. </p>.Environmentalists flay Rahul Gandhi's campaign for Wayanad tourism.<p>Local ward member C K Noorudeen told DH that there was a sense of uncertainty and anxiety among the people as the rehabilitation was not having adequate momentum. Many are now staying in congested accommodations provided by the government on a temporary basis. Moreover, the lack of any search for over 50 still missing was also aggravating the concerns of the people, he said.</p><p>It was on July 30 back to back landslides devastated Chooralama and Mundakkai regions of Mepadi in Wayanad. As per state governments estimation, 1,555 houses and 209 shops were damaged in the landslide. The government announced that it would construct house with a total area of 1,000 square feet each and set up townships. At present those who do not have alternative accommodation facilities were provided accommodation on a temporary basis by the government.</p><p>Sources said that two spots were so far identified for rehabilitation - one at Nedumbala near Meppadi and another near Kalpetta. Many people are preferring the land at Nedumbala. But the government is yet to come out with any concrete decision.</p><p>Noorudeen, who is ward member of Chooralmala, told DH that there was anxiety among the people over the delay in rehabilitation and many families were now staying in congested temporary accommodations. Even as many are still missing, the government was not even carrying out any search for the last few weeks, he said.</p><p>As per official figures, the total deaths so far in 231. Efforts to identify the missing persons using DNA matching of the body parts were still progressing. The assistance of Rs 6 lakh announced by the government to the dependents of the deceased could not be also given in around 60 cases as blood relatives could not be identified yet.</p>