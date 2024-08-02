Wayanad landslide: Once known for presence of gold particles, Kerala's Chaliyar river now a floating graveyard

Thiruvananthapuram: Chaliyar river that flows through Malappuram district of Kerala has historically been known to contain gold particles but now the river has literally become a graveyard amid the tragic landslides that hit the Wayanad region.

So far close to 200 bodies and body parts have been recovered from the river and search continues in the water body, which is 30 to 40 kilometres away from the landslide hit spots of Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Wayanad. Many of the limbs found had even started to decompose.

The presence of gold in the Chaliyar river was found during the British regime. Though exploration attempts were done, those were dropped owing to lack of commercial viability.