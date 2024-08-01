Wayanad Landslide: Rashmika Mandanna donates Rs 10 lakh for relief

The massive landslides that hit Kerala’s Wayanad district two days ago has killed 173 and injured over 200. These numbers are expected to increase even more as rescuers are unearthing debris. Several people remain missing and rescue operators are contending with adverse conditions, including waterlogged soil as they search through destroyed homes and buildings for survivors or bodies.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has come forward and extended a helping hand to the affected people. She has donated Rs 10 lakh to the CMO Kerala Relief Fund for the Wayanad disaster. Netizens are lauding her effort.